Texas Police officer arrested in Tulsa sex crimes case involving teenager

Daniel Verduzco is a Corpus Christi Police officer and is now charged in federal court with having sexual conversations with the girl over Snapchat.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

Homeland Security Agents arrested a Texas Police Officer, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in Tulsa. Daniel Verduzco is a Corpus Christi Police officer and is now charged in federal court with having sexual conversations with the girl over Snapchat.

How did Tulsa Police arrest a Texas Police officer?

Tulsa Police say a woman called them saying she found concerning Snapchat messages on her 15-year-old daughter's phone. She told police she was worried her daughter was in a sexual relationship with a Corpus Christi Police Officer named Daniel Verduzco.

Investigators say the girl and her family had lived in Corpus Christi but moved to Tulsa last May.

"This had been going on since the family was back in Texas, in Corpus Christi. I don't know how long it was going on there. But, definitely long enough where the parents found out and were super concerned about it,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

Tulsa Police Investigation:

The affidavit says Investigators searched the girl's phone and found several sexual pictures. They say they also found pictures "of a Corpus Christi Police car and a man in a police officer uniform with the nameplate D. Verduzco."

They say they also found messages between Verduzco and the girl that implied the two had sex.

The Tulsa Police Sexual Predator Unit then sent the case to Homeland Security and Verduzco was arrested in Corpus Christi.

"In 2025, with all the social media, the digital life that all these kids have, there's nothing wrong with it but it unfortunately opens the way for predators to be able to victimize children,” said Officer Bean.

Parents Need to Pay Attention:

Police say it's important for parents to pay attention to what their kids are doing online and who they are talking to. They say if parents notice something concerning, they need to contact law enforcement.

"They worked really hard, diligently with these other two agencies to get this monster off the streets and quit making people victims,” said Bean.

In a Facebook post, Corpus Christi Police says they are cooperating with the investigation. They say Verduzco has been placed on administrative leave.