Price Tower owners in Bartlesville declare bankruptcy

Green Copper Holdings and Copper Tree Inc. told a bankruptcy judge they've got a combined $216 in the bank.

By: Drake Johnson

The current owners of the Price Tower in Bartlesville have declared bankruptcy.

Wednesday's filings come after a judge ordered the owners to sell the landmark hotel to the owner's of Tulsa's Mayo Hotel for $1.4 million after months of fighting over the building's future.

1/21/2025 PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A judge has ordered that the Price Tower in Bartlesville be sold for the price the buyers and sellers originally agreed to months ago.

The two sides are disputing whether the $1.4 million price tag should include debts and claims that have accumulated since then, involving the building and its current owners.

The attorneys representing the buyers say they are excited by Tuesday’s outcome, calling it another step toward permanently preserving the Price Tower. The Washington County judge ruled that the sellers of the Price Tower must proceed with the $1.4 million transaction to the McFarlin Group, which owns the Mayo Hotel in Tulsa. The judge also ordered that the money be held in a fund until all claims, liabilities, and debts related to the landmark are settled.

Jess Kane, attorney for the buyers, expects the sale to go through in the coming days.

"That's a great win for us and a great win for Bartlesville to have that building moved into responsible hands that are going to take care of it," said Kane.

The buyers raised concerns about preserving the building in freezing temperatures, as utilities have been off for months. The McFarlin Group has agreed to cover the cost of turning the utilities back on and may deduct those costs from the final purchase price.

Maria Gus with Visit Bartlesville says the building's closure has meant months without tours and limited exposure.

"This was a wake-up call that we know that we have to make extra effort and really pay attention to preservation and what that means, and coming together as a community," she said.

Gus added that she and others in Bartlesville are ready to reopen the tower.

"There's so many people that are fans—admirers of Frank Lloyd Wright's work—that is something that is critically important to the people of Bartlesville," she said.