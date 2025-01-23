FULL VIDEO: Oklahoma Sen. Regina Goodwin pulled over by Tulsa County deputy

Oklahoma State Sen. Regina Goodwin was pulled over for allegedly running two stop signs. Full, unedited footage shows a tense interaction with deputies, which escalated before she was ticketed and released.

Thursday, January 23rd 2025, 8:41 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Oklahoma State Senator Regina Goodwin was pulled over by a Tulsa County deputy for running two stop signs near East Archer Street.

Body camera footage shows Goodwin refusing to provide her driver's license, leading to her handcuffing and being placed in the deputy's car.

Goodwin was ticketed for the violation after the deputy initially planned to issue a warning but changed his mind due to her demeanor.

Goodwin has said, "Let the courts handle it."

