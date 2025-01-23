Oklahoma Sen. Regina Goodwin pulled over by Tulsa County deputy

Oklahoma State Sen. Regina Goodwin was pulled over for allegedly running two stop signs. Bodycam footage shows a tense interaction with deputies, which escalated before she was ticketed and released. Mayor Nichols and other officials stopped by to check on her after the incident.

By: Chloe Abbott

Oklahoma State Senator Regina Goodwin got pulled over on a traffic stop by a Tulsa County Deputy.

Body camera footage of the stop shows Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols showed up after the citation was already issued. Goodwin's attorney and a Tulsa City Councilor also showed up.

Why was Senator Regina Goodwin pulled over?

Body camera footage of the stop shows a Tulsa County deputy telling Senator Goodwin she ran two stop signs near the 200 block of East Archer Street.

The video shows Goodwin refused to provide her driver's license, even after the deputy asked for it more than a dozen times.

It then shows the deputy handcuffing Goodwin and then putting her in his car.

Who was at the traffic stop?

The video shows her attorney, Mike Manning at the scene arriving after Goodwin was in custody.

In the video, Manning says, "I realize Senator Goodwin can be strong-headed at times, but don't you think you can write her a citation?"

Tulsa City Councilor Laura Bellis is also seen on the body camera video at the scene and told News On 6 she was running an errand, and she saw Senator Goodwin, pulled over and stopped to make sure she was safe, as she would do that for anyone she knows.

Mayor Monroe Nichols says he was at city hall when a mutual friend told him Goodwin got pulled over down the street.

So he says he went over to check on his friend and arrived after she had been released.

"This is just someone who got pulled over who happens to be a state senator and a common friend that we have who happens to call her former colleague who is the mayor who was close enough and in the area to stop by who then had a very calm and fine exchange with sheriff's deputies, and at the end of the day that's all that happened," said Mayor Nichols.

The body camera shows Nichols asking a deputy what happened after Goodwin was ticketed, and Nichols never mentions he's the mayor of Tulsa.

Mayor Nichols, said, "You know, I don't know, I mean maybe, maybe it's not something that happens every day with the mayor, but before I was mayor I was always Monroe, and you know how you had a friend who could have been in a situation where maybe it's good to have a friend there with you and that's all that was."

What was the conclusion of the traffic stop?

Senator Goodwin was let out of the deputy's car, and the deputy took the handcuffs off Goodwin.

Goodwin was ticketed for failing to stop for a stop sign.

The deputy told Goodwin's attorney he initially planned to give her a warning.

"I was just going to give her a verbal warning and tell her not to do that but her demeanor the way that she was, I can't have that, okay? I'm the one in control of the traffic stop, not her. If I don't allow other people to do that when I do a traffic stop, I'm not going to allow her either," said the Deputy.

Senator Goodwin's Comments

"Let the courts handle it," said Senator Goodwin

News On 6 reached out to her attorney, Mike Manning, but has not heard back.