Construction progress on Broken Arrow’s Sunset Amphitheater moving fast

By: Emory Bryan

Work on Broken Arrow’s Sunset Amphitheater is ramping up, with road and parking improvements underway as the city prepares for large event crowds.

Construction Expands at Events Park

Construction on the Sunset Amphitheater in Broken Arrow is becoming more visible as crews work on infrastructure to support the future venue. The city is adding 3,000 parking spaces at Events Park and widening New Orleans Street to handle traffic flow during events.

“We’re looking at widening New Orleans Street to help with traffic flow during events,” said Shannon Marshall, who is coordinating the city's part of the project.

Amphitheater Construction and Expected Events

At the amphitheater site, steel has been delivered, and the structure is going up. The venue, developed by VENU, is expected to host around 60 events a year once it opens.

“There’s a lot of supply of artists, and a lot of demand from fans,” said J.W. Roth, CEO of VENU.

VENU, which recently went public on the New York Stock Exchange, is also developing venues in Texas and has an open location in Colorado.

Balancing Development and Green Space

While construction is transforming Broken Arrow’s largest park, city officials say they aim to preserve its park-like feel.

“We looked at the balance of providing the infrastructure and having the openness that is a park here,” Marshall said.

The city has left open land on the north end of the park, and the ball fields remain untouched. Meanwhile, the city is maintaining some park access and keeping roads open to Rosewood Elementary.

Projected Completion Date

While there is no firm opening date for the amphitheater, city officials say the opening date is between August and the end of 2025.