How to recognize and treat Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) causes symptoms like low mood and increased appetite. Dr Stevan Lahr of Family and Children Services of Oklahoma explains how light therapy and professional help can aid treatment.

By: David Prock

-

As the cold weather and shorter days set in, many people find themselves feeling down and lethargic.

For some, this may be a sign of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Dr. Stevan Lahr of Family and Children Services of Oklahoma explains the key symptoms of SAD:

"Sad is a depressive disorder. So some of the symptoms are going to be low mood, sleeping too much, increase in appetite, especially a craving for carbs, heavy foods, irritability, and it only happens during this time of the year," said Lahr.

Risk Factors for SAD

According to Dr. Lahr, certain factors can increase a person's risk of developing SAD:

"The main risk factors are cold weather, this kind of decrease in activity that happens during this time because you can't get out, low sunlight and low vitamin D levels. The further you are from the equator, your higher your risk."

Combating SAD

Fortunately, there are steps people can take to help manage the symptoms of SAD. Dr. Lahr recommends:

"Make sure those windows are the blinds are open. You're going outside whenever you can try to have, you know, as little covering as you can, which is hard to do during the winter. But then also, you can get light boxes. You can order them from Amazon. It really does help during this time of year, if you have seasonal affective disorder."

He also emphasizes the importance of seeking professional help if needed:

"There are so many resources out there. If you feel like you need some help, reach out and speak up. Reach out to your mental health professional or primary care. There's therapy, medications, whole range of treatment if needed."

By recognizing the signs of SAD and taking proactive steps, individuals can get the support they need to manage this seasonal condition.