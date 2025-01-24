Q&A: Controlled burns near 91st & Mingo

The city of Tulsa will conduct a controlled burn at East 91st between South Memorial Drive and South Mingo Road over the next two weeks.

By: News On 6

-

As part of a road widening project people who drive in South Tulsa might notice flames over the next two weeks. The city will conduct a controlled burn at East 91st between South Memorial Drive and South Mingo Road.

Why is this happening?

The city of Tulsa is widening 91st between Mingo and Memorial. To do this, the city needs to clear out the vegetation in the area. They decided the most cost-effective way to do this is through controlled burns

When will this happen?

This part of the process is expected to begin on Monday and take about two weeks. The city says this could take longer depending on other factors like weather. The burns will take place on work days between 8:00 am and 4 p.m.

What precautions are in place?

The city has cleared this plan with the fire marshal and will have firefighters on standby to make sure nothing gets out of control.

How are residents in the area feeling?

News On 6 spoke to a resident who moved to Tulsa from Southern California 10 years ago. He says with everything going on in his home state, he's surprised by the methods being used but is excited to see the finished product.