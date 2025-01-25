QuikTrip revives 'Quittin' Time Beer' with Marshall Brewing Company

QuikTrip relaunched its "Quittin' Time Premium Beer," originally introduced in 1977, with a public launch party at Marshall Brewing’s Tulsa taproom.

By: News On 6

-

In 1977, gas was under a dollar a gallon, Star Wars had just been released, and at QuikTrip it was quittin’ time.

Quittin’ Time beer was QT’s in-house brew, enjoyed by people in Green Country, up until the late 80s when the beer was discontinued, until now.

Nearly forty years later, Friday was the official launch party for the new Quittin’ Time Beer. It’s a collaboration with Tulsa’s Marshall Brewing Company.

“We were looking for a brewery here locally in Green Country and we partnered with them specifically, and they helped us create Quittin’ Time Premium Beer,” said QT’s Aisha Jefferson.

She says they worked with Marshall to develop a brew with beer enthusiasts.

“It’s high-quality ingredients, as well as a more complex taste palette,” said Jefferson.

Wes Alexander is with Marshall Brewing. He says he’s excited to crack one open.

“Local beer has grown all over the United States and all over the world,” he said. “It’s the opportunity to build your community through various goods. We know about farmer’s markets and bakeries. Beer is another one of those artisan products that connects the community.”

The beer was being served on tap on Friday at Marshall Brewing, customers can expect to find it at their local QuikTrip in a can. QuikTrip said that for the design, they wanted something retro, something pop-art inspired, and most importantly, something that would look good on a trucker hat.

Will Stover was tending bar at Marshall Brewing on Friday. He wasn’t alive when the original Quittin’ Time was in stores, but he did try the new batch.

“Now, especially with craft beer moving forward, they’re trying to go more light, with still quality ingredients,” he said.

Stover says he appreciates the homage to the past with the more modern taste.

“Light, crisp, and refreshing,” he said. “Easy drinking, quality. Something I didn’t think you had back in the day.”