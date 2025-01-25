Tulsa's first cat cafe helps boost adoptions for local rescue

Tulsa's first cat cafe is helping boost adoptions for local rescue Skiatook Paw and Claws, with 15 adoptions so far and more on the way. The rescue is also expanding its efforts, starting a monthly TNR clinic and remodeling its facility. Volunteers are needed to support the rescue's ongoing work.

By: Drake Johnson

Skiatook Paws and Claws Rescue has found a unique partnership to help boost cat adoptions - Tulsa's first cat cafe.

"It's been going great," said Jessica Thompson, a representative from the rescue. "We've had 15 adoptions so far. We have five more that will be happening hopefully next week, and then, yeah, a lot of people have been enjoying their visit and just having positive things to say."

The cat cafe, located at 51st and Sheridan, allows visitors to interact with cats available for adoption from Skiatook Paws and Claws.

Thompson said the owners have been very accommodating, following the rescue's processes to ensure the cats' wellbeing.

Expanding Rescue Efforts

In addition to the cat cafe partnership, Skiatook Paw and Claws is also expanding its own rescue efforts. The organization is starting a monthly Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) clinic in February to get ahead of unwanted litters.

"We have that program starting here in February. So we'll be doing a monthly TNR clinic just to try and get ahead of the unwanted litters," Thompson explained.

The rescue is also remodeling its facility to better meet the needs of the animals in its care. Thompson noted the constant need for supplies and resources to keep the rescue running.

"We constantly need food. We constantly need litter and other cleaning supplies just to make it all happen, because it's constantly, constantly a moving, moving truck," she said.

Volunteer Opportunities Available

Those interested in supporting the rescue's efforts can volunteer in various capacities, from paperwork to hands-on animal care.

"Whether you are good at paperwork, whether you want to just come and help clean the cats or walk some dogs, you can email volunteer@spaycar.org and we'll get you in touch with the right person," Thompson said.