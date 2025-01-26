Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma launch cookie season

Saturday, January 25th 2025, 9:54 pm
The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma kicked off their annual cookie season with their annual Cookie Warehouse Day, delivering cookies directly to customers.
The event saw the distribution of more than half of the state's cookie supply in a single day.
"Over 90 pallets of cookies set out, and so it's a ton of cookies. We're moving close to 300,000 packages today," said Celeste Franklin, Director of Product Programs for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.
This year's cookie season is the last opportunity to purchase the flavors.
All cookies are priced at $6 per box.
