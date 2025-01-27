Fire damages hangar at Claremore Regional Airport

A fire early Monday morning destroyed a hangar at Claremore Regional Airport, injuring one person.

By: Brooke Cox

A hangar at Claremore Regional Airport caught fire early Monday morning, drawing a response from local firefighters.

Crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. and found the hangar fully engulfed in flames. The fire has since been extinguished.

Two people, identified as the building's owners, reported the fire. One of them was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. The other person was not injured.

The fire affected two planes and a helicopter housed inside the hangar.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.