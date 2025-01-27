FDA's red dye No. 3 Ban sparks health concerns and action

The FDA's ban on Red Dye Number 3, set to take effect in January 2027, raises health concerns among local doctors who recommend reducing artificial food dyes to improve children's health and behavior.

By: Autumn Bracey

Concerns are rising about the FDA's ban on Red Dye Number 3. Local health experts weigh in on its potential effects and what steps people can take to minimize risks.

Q: What is the recent development with Red Dye Number 3?

A: The FDA recently issued a ban on Red Dye Number 3, which will go into effect in January 2027. This decision has sparked conversations among local doctors about the health risks associated with this artificial food coloring.

Q: Why are local doctors concerned about Red Dye Number 3?

A: Dr. Theresa Horton, a pediatrician at Utica Park Clinic, believes the ban is a positive step, but she also stresses that more needs to be done. She advocates for the FDA to consider banning other artificial dyes, like Red 40, which is still widely used in many products.

Q: What are the health risks associated with Red Dye Number 3?

A: Studies have shown Red Dye Number 3 is linked to potential health risks such as cancer in animal studies, and it may contribute to hyperactivity and irritability in children. Dr. Horton emphasizes Red Dye Number 3 has no nutritional value and is an unnecessary additive in our foods.

Q: How will the ban impact food manufacturers?

A: When the ban takes effect, some companies might switch to using Red Dye 40, which is similar to Red Dye 3. However, Dr. Horton hopes that companies will explore more natural food coloring alternatives, like turmeric for yellow and beetroot powder for red. These natural colors could also provide additional health benefits, like antioxidants and micronutrients.

Q: Can removing artificial food dyes from children’s diets have a positive effect?

A: Dr. Horton believes removing artificial dyes from kids’ diets could have significant benefits, especially for children who already experience behavioral issues. She encourages parents to look at food labels and remove artificial colors like Red Dye Number 3 to help improve their children’s health and behavior.

Q: What other steps can parents take to reduce the risks associated with artificial colors?

A: Dr. Horton advises parents to avoid foods that contain artificial colors altogether. While she acknowledges that artificial dyes aren’t the only factor contributing to hyperactivity and irritability, she suggests eliminating them could help address these issues.

Q: What’s the timeline for the Red Dye Number 3 ban to take effect?

A: The FDA's ban on Red Dye Number 3 will officially go into effect in January 2027.