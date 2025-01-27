FDA's red dye No. 3 Ban sparks health concerns and action

Monday, January 27th 2025, 6:52 am
Concerns are rising about the FDA's ban on Red Dye Number 3. Local health experts weigh in on its potential effects and what steps people can take to minimize risks.
A: The FDA recently issued a ban on Red Dye Number 3, which will go into effect in January 2027. This decision has sparked conversations among local doctors about the health risks associated with this artificial food coloring.
A: Dr. Theresa Horton, a pediatrician at Utica Park Clinic, believes the ban is a positive step, but she also stresses that more needs to be done. She advocates for the FDA to consider banning other artificial dyes, like Red 40, which is still widely used in many products.
A: Studies have shown Red Dye Number 3 is linked to potential health risks such as cancer in animal studies, and it may contribute to hyperactivity and irritability in children. Dr. Horton emphasizes Red Dye Number 3 has no nutritional value and is an unnecessary additive in our foods.
A: When the ban takes effect, some companies might switch to using Red Dye 40, which is similar to Red Dye 3. However, Dr. Horton hopes that companies will explore more natural food coloring alternatives, like turmeric for yellow and beetroot powder for red. These natural colors could also provide additional health benefits, like antioxidants and micronutrients.
A: Dr. Horton believes removing artificial dyes from kids’ diets could have significant benefits, especially for children who already experience behavioral issues. She encourages parents to look at food labels and remove artificial colors like Red Dye Number 3 to help improve their children’s health and behavior.
A: Dr. Horton advises parents to avoid foods that contain artificial colors altogether. While she acknowledges that artificial dyes aren’t the only factor contributing to hyperactivity and irritability, she suggests eliminating them could help address these issues.
A: The FDA's ban on Red Dye Number 3 will officially go into effect in January 2027.
