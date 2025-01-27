6 things to know about MBK Sports and its impact on Tulsa students

My Brother's Keeper Sports helps Tulsa boys and young men to succeed with mentorship, career exploration, and academic improvements.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Q: What is the program, and who does it serve?

A: My Brother’s Keeper Tulsa (MBK) runs the initiative MBK Sports, which helps boys and young men of color involved in football and basketball succeed academically and prepare for future careers. The program supports more than 120 students across McLain, Central, and Monroe schools in Tulsa.

Q: How does MBK Sports help students achieve their career goals?

A: The program takes students on trips to explore various careers, from engineering to professional sports. Program Manager Adrian Bradley says these opportunities give students exposure to fields they might not have considered.

Q: Is the program making a difference?

A: Yes, students in MBK Sports are performing half a letter grade higher and have 18% better attendance rates than their peers. These improvements are tracked through the Tulsa Public Schools data team.

Q: Why is representation important in this program?

A: Bradley says it’s essential for students to see mentors who share similar backgrounds and experiences.

“I see myself in them,” Bradley says. “It’s important for them to see someone that looks like them and shares a similar story to get them excited. Exposure is key.”

Q: What is the focus of today’s session?

A: Students are participating in a session about self-awareness and embracing their uniqueness.

Q: Can students join MBK Sports?

A: The program is not recruiting new students at the moment. For more information, visit https://impacttulsa.org/my-brothers-keeper/