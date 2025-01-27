6 things to know about MBK Sports and its impact on Tulsa students

Monday, January 27th 2025, 7:21 am
A: My Brother’s Keeper Tulsa (MBK) runs the initiative MBK Sports, which helps boys and young men of color involved in football and basketball succeed academically and prepare for future careers. The program supports more than 120 students across McLain, Central, and Monroe schools in Tulsa.
A: The program takes students on trips to explore various careers, from engineering to professional sports. Program Manager Adrian Bradley says these opportunities give students exposure to fields they might not have considered.
A: Yes, students in MBK Sports are performing half a letter grade higher and have 18% better attendance rates than their peers. These improvements are tracked through the Tulsa Public Schools data team.
A: Bradley says it’s essential for students to see mentors who share similar backgrounds and experiences.
“I see myself in them,” Bradley says. “It’s important for them to see someone that looks like them and shares a similar story to get them excited. Exposure is key.”
A: Students are participating in a session about self-awareness and embracing their uniqueness.
A: The program is not recruiting new students at the moment. For more information, visit https://impacttulsa.org/my-brothers-keeper/
January 27th, 2025
January 21st, 2025
December 10th, 2024
September 24th, 2024
January 27th, 2025
January 27th, 2025
January 27th, 2025
January 27th, 2025