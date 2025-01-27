YMCA of Greater Tulsa opens 15th location featuring new fitness facilities

The Anne and Henry Zarrow YMCA in Tulsa offers a fitness center, indoor soccer fields, and more, serving as the YMCA of Greater Tulsa's 15th branch.

By: Alyssa Miller

Facility Features

The YMCA of Greater Tulsa has opened its 15th branch, the Anne and Henry Zarrow YMCA, located in the River West community. This state-of-the-art facility includes a fitness center, a sports court, two indoor soccer fields, and a unique interactive obstacle course called The Hive.

"You have 90 seconds to go in there and find different lights throughout the obstacle course to be able to set a baseline of what your score is and then you can go back in to see if you can beat that score," said Chief Development Officer, Kyle Wilkes.

The Hive is designed for both solo challenges and friendly competitions, offering a fun way to focus on fitness and wellness. A child must be at least 8 years old to play on the obstacle course.

Additional amenities include a personal training studio, a conference room, and a multi-use sports court for pickleball, basketball, volleyball, futsal, and dodgeball. All of these spaces can also be rented out by teams, organizations, or for birthday parties, making it a versatile destination for the community.

Community Engagement

The new YMCA branch emphasizes community impact with a partnership with the Eastern Food Bank of Oklahoma. Inside is a snack bar with fresh fruits, sandwiches, salads, and other food and drink items all at low or discounted prices.

The facility is also attracting visitors from various parts of the Tulsa area, including Owasso and Bixby. "There is a wonderful community in the YMCA," Wilkes continued saying, "We turn nobody away due to the inability to pay, so we are for all. Everybody is welcome to be able to come into our facility."

Membership at the YMCA of Greater Tulsa grants access to all 15 locations. For the entire month of January the joining fee is being waived, saving new members $60.

Accessibility

The Anne and Henry Zarrow YMCA is located at 909 W 23rd St. in Tulsa. It was built near a neighborhood, school, and apartments with walkability in mind.

"If you look at the sidewalks, if you look at the lighting, if you look at how easy it is to come from the apartments or from the neighborhoods directly into the YMCA, that was all part of that strategy that we spent time on to ensure this access was easy and safe for people," said Wilkes.

Soon, the facility will open up registration for its upcoming indoor soccer leagues. Wilkes said between that and the rentals the YMCA will still have at least one of the fields or the sports court open for members to use.

To learn more, visit YMCATulsa.org/Zarrow.