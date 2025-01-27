The Sooners lead the way with most active players in Super Bowl

This will be the third year in a row for Oklahoma to have more active players in the Super Bowl compared to other college programs.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Kansas City and Philadelphia will face each other in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons on Sunday, Feb. 9.

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIX, they'll make history as the first NFL team to secure three straight Super Bowl titles. This marks Kansas City's fifth Super Bowl appearance since 2019.

The Eagles are aiming to claim their second Lombardi Trophy, with their first win coming in 2018. As of the latest odds, Kansas City is favored by 1.5 points, and the over/under for total points scored stands at 49.5.

The Oklahoma Sooners are well represented on the remaining active rosters for the Super Bowl. OU leads other schools with 7 active remaining players. Georgia is next followed by Alabama, Clemson, and Florida.

Oklahoma Sooners in AFC and NFC Championship games

Hollywood Brown (WR) Kansas City Creed Humphrey (C) Kansas City Wanya Morris (OL) Kansas City Samaje Perine (RB) Kansas City James Winchester (LS) Kansas City Jalen Hurts (QB) Philadelphia Lane Johnson (OT) Philadelphia





OU also has a player on the injured reserve list: McKade Mettauer with Kansas City.

This will be the third straight year for the Sooners leading the way for active players in the Super Bowl.

OU had six players in 2023 and 2024





Super Bowl week kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Sunday, Feb. 2 or Monday, Feb. 3

Team airport arrivals in New Orleans





Monday, Feb. 3 – Super Bowl Opening Night at Caesars Superdome

6-7 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles photo and interview session with all players and coaches.

8-9 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs photo and interview session with all players and coaches.



