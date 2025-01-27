Tulsa Public Schools holds winter graduation for Class of 2025

Nearly 60 TPS students will walk the stage for winter graduation Monday night at Will Rogers High School.

By: Emory Bryan

Some of the first graduates from the Tulsa Public Schools class of 2025 will go through commencement on Monday.

It's happening at Will Rogers High School, where the group of early 2025 who finished up requirements last semester in 2024, will walk across the stage for their diploma.

The group for winter graduations are always smaller than spring, but this year is larger-than-normal, with 59 graduates across the district with most TPS high schools represented.

The group includes people who graduate early in advance of military training, or are returning to school after previous issues prevented graduation.

At the last commencement for TPS in October, 100 graduates were honored. The rest will walk the stage come May.