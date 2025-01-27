Tulsa Public Schools holds winter graduation for Class of 2025

Nearly 60 TPS students will walk the stage for winter graduation Monday night at Will Rogers High School.

Monday, January 27th 2025, 5:51 pm

By: Emory Bryan


TULSA, Okla. -

Some of the first graduates from the Tulsa Public Schools class of 2025 will go through commencement on Monday.

It's happening at Will Rogers High School, where the group of early 2025 who finished up requirements last semester in 2024, will walk across the stage for their diploma.

The group for winter graduations are always smaller than spring, but this year is larger-than-normal, with 59 graduates across the district with most TPS high schools represented.

The group includes people who graduate early in advance of military training, or are returning to school after previous issues prevented graduation.

At the last commencement for TPS in October, 100 graduates were honored. The rest will walk the stage come May.
Emory Bryan
Emory Bryan

Emory Bryan is a general assignment reporter for News On 6. Emory Bryan joined the News On 6 team in 1994.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 27th, 2025

January 28th, 2025

January 28th, 2025

January 27th, 2025

Top Headlines

January 29th, 2025

January 29th, 2025

January 28th, 2025

January 28th, 2025