Teens turn to AI for schoolwork: How Broken Arrow is adapting

By: MaKayla Glenn

A new study reveals that more teenagers are turning to artificial intelligence to assist with schoolwork, sparking conversations about how to integrate this rapidly advancing technology into education.

Experts are studying how students are using AI more

According to the Pew Research Center, 26% of teens use tools like ChatGPT for schoolwork, doubling from 13% in 2023.

The rise of AI in education is prompting schools to rethink their approach to teaching and learning.

Some local schools are making plans to adjust to the new technology

In Broken Arrow, the school district is embracing AI as a way to enhance education while addressing its challenges.

Brandon Chitty, Executive Director of Instructional Technology at Broken Arrow Public Schools, says the district sees AI as an opportunity to prepare students for a tech-driven future.

"AI is going to be so immersed in everything that we do," Chitty said. "For us, if we try to block it and prevent students from using it and learning how to use it appropriately, we’re not actually preparing them for the future."

Broken Arrow Public Schools is finding ways to incorporate AI

Instead of banning AI, the district is developing a new vision and set of guidelines for its use in classrooms.

These guidelines, set to be released soon, aim to provide clear expectations for parents, teachers, and students on how to responsibly use AI in education.

Experts say some students are using discretion of when to use AI chatboxes

The Pew Research Center survey highlights that while students generally support using ChatGPT for specific tasks like solving math problems, they are less comfortable relying on it for writing essays.

Image Provided By: Pew Research Center

Pew Research Center data says:

Just over half of teens say it’s acceptable to use ChatGPT to research new topics (54%). Only 9% say it is not acceptable to use it for this.

Far less support using the chatbot to do math or write essays:

29% of teens say it’s acceptable to use ChatGPT to solve math problems, while 28% say it’s not acceptable. 18% say it’s acceptable to use ChatGPT to write essays, and 42% say it’s not acceptable.

Another 15% to 21% of teens are unsure whether it’s acceptable to use ChatGPT for these tasks.

Broken Arrow Public Schools will continue to use AI, making sure it's not a hindrance

Broken Arrow leaders believe that with proper guidance, AI can foster deeper learning and benefit both students and teachers.

Chitty says the district's focus is on teaching students how to use AI appropriately to ensure they are prepared for the future workplace, where such tools are likely to be essential.

As AI continues to shape education, districts like Broken Arrow are leading the way in finding the balance between innovation and responsible use.

For more information, check out the Pew Research Center article.