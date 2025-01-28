Oklahoma School Board suspends teaching certificates of Sperry principal, 2 coaches

The Oklahoma State Board of Education suspended former Sperry principal Richard Akin's teaching certificate amid an investigation that accused three students of rape by instrumentation.

Tuesday, January 28th 2025, 3:22 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to suspend the teaching certificate of Sperry's principal, head football coach, and an assistant coach on Tuesday.

According to OSDE, Richard Akin, Robert Park, and John King's certificates were suspended because of an ongoing investigation after three students at the district were accused of rape by instrumentation. The board said they would go before a hearing at a later date.

Akin had previously been listed as the principal at Sperry, but now an interim principal is listed on its website. News On 6 has requested clarity from Sperry on whether Akin is still employed by the district at this time.

We have made multiple attempts to contact the Sperry Superintendent about the three employees, with no reply,

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

