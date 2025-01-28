Former Sooner Baker Mayfield added to NFL Pro Bowl

Mayfield replaces Jayden Daniels on the NFC Roster and becomes first Tampa QB to earn multiple Pro Bowls

By: Jeremie Poplin

Baker Mayfield is back in the Pro Bowl, replacing injured Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. This marks his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection for the former Sooner, after a standout 2024 season with Tampa Bay.

Mayfield, previously named a first alternate, joins Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) as the NFC quarterbacks. Mike Evans from the Bucs was recently added to the roster after CeeDee Lamb's injury, while teammates Vita Vea and Tristan Wirfs already selected.

In 2024, Mayfield set career highs in passing, completing 71.4% of passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and a 106.8 passer rating.

He ranked top five in multiple categories, including third in passing yards and second in touchdowns. Additionally, he set Buccaneers records for completion percentage and passer rating and became just the 10th QB in NFL history to exceed 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season. Mayfield also set a personal best with 378 rushing yards.

Leading a dynamic Buccaneers offense to the playoffs for the second year in a row, Mayfield helped Tampa Bay finish in the top four for points, total yards, and third-down conversion rate.

Mayfield becomes the first Tampa Bay QB to earn back-to-back Pro Bowl invites.