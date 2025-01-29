Met Cares Foundation empowers Tulsa leaders with 'Accelerate North Tulsa Fellowship'

The Met Cares Foundation's "Accelerate North Tulsa Fellowship" empowers local leaders through an eight-week program focused on community organizing, addressing key issues like education, transportation, and safety.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Q: What is the Met Cares Foundation and what do they do?

A: The Met Cares Foundation, based in Tulsa, has served the community for 10 years, focusing on residents who live, work, and worship. They offer a variety of impactful programs to strengthen leadership and tackle community challenges such as the "Accelerate North Tulsa Fellowship."

Q: What is the "Accelerate North Tulsa Fellowship" program?

A: The "Accelerate North Tulsa Fellowship" is an eight-week program designed to teach participants about community organizing.

Topics include education, public policy, transportation, and safety. The goal is to empower local leaders to tackle challenges in their neighborhoods.

Q: How have past fellowship participants impacted Tulsa?

A: Alumni of the fellowship have created significant community programs like "Develop Men", which supports young men ages 18 to 33 with career and life skills.

Executive Director Dion’trae Hayes shares that it's inspiring to witness the lasting change they've been able to create in the community.

Q: What does Dion’trae Hayes, the Met Cares Foundation executive director say about getting involved?

A: Hayes emphasizes that everyone has the potential to be a changemaker. Whether you're concerned about a pothole, seeking more local involvement, or just noticing an issue in your neighborhood, Hayes invites people to get involved and equip themselves with the tools to make a difference.

"So, every week our fellows are engaged in training," Hayes said. "It can consist of public policy, community, organizing, education policy, financial wellness, and we also talk about those issues that are prevalent in the community, such as transportation, education, and what needs to happen in neighborhoods to make them stronger and safer."

Q: How can someone apply for the fellowship?

A: There are only 20 spots available for the program. Those interested in joining the fellowship should apply soon to secure their place in the next session. There is an interview process.

Anyone interested can sign up on the Accelerate North Tulsa Application.

Q: What’s the deadline to apply?

A: The deadline to apply for the "Accelerate North Tulsa Fellowship" is Jan. 31.