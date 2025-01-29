Health Matters With TSET: Healthy Gameday Snacks

In this week’s Health Matters with TSET, Amy Slanchik is in the kitchen at the Tulsa Health Department to learn from Nutrition Coordinator Jasmine Daviston about healthy game day snacks.

By: Amy Slanchik

"Don't stress it too much. Stick to getting your protein, getting your veggies, maybe not going so heavy on some of the breaded items,” Daviston said.

She said a big takeaway when trying to eat healthier is to plan ahead.

"If you're hungry and you don't know what you're gonna grab, you're gonna grab anything,” she said.

THD offers free cooking demonstrations every month.

For more information, check out the Tulsa Health Department's Free Cooking Demos.

More healthy recipes are available on ShapeYourFutureOK.com.

Recipes:

Game Day buffalo meatballs

Ingredients

1 1/2 lb. ground chicken 1/2 cup Italian panko breadcrumbs 1/4 cup minced fresh chives or 1 teaspoon of dried ½ teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 large egg 1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste 1/2 tsp. black pepper, plus more to taste 2 Tbsp. ranch dressing 4 Tbsp. salted butter 3/4 cup buffalo sauce

For the Homemade Ranch Dressing (optional):

1 cup plain Greek yogurt ½ cup light Sour Cream 1 tsp dried dill 1 tsp dried chives 1 tsp dried parsley ½ tsp garlic powder 1 tsp onion powder ½ tsp salt ½ tsp black pepper 1 tsp lemon juice 1 dash Worcestershire sauce (optional) 2-3 Tablespoons Olive oil (optional) 1 teaspoon Fresh garlic (optional)

Another option is to use a pack of your favorite ranch seasoning mix

For the ranch dressing (optional):

In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes and up to 1 day.

For the meatballs:

Preheat the oven to 425ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the ground chicken, panko, diced celery, chives, egg, salt, pepper, seasonings, and ranch dressing in a bowl, being careful not to over-mix. Form the chicken mixture into balls (about 2 tablespoons each) and place on the baking sheet. Bake until golden brown and cooked through about 20 minutes. In a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, melt the butter with the buffalo sauce, stirring to combine. Add the cooked meatballs and toss to coat.

White Chocolate Lemon Mousse

Ingredients

8 ounces white chocolate chopped 1/3 cup lemon juice 1 cup heavy whipping cream cold Pinch of salt Dash of vanilla

Instructions

In a microwave-safe bowl or stovetop, melt your white chocolate. Add the lemon juice, pinch of salt, dash of vanilla and whisk vigorously until combined. Refrigerate for 20 minutes. In the bowl of an electric mixer or using a hand mixer, beat the cream on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gently fold the whipped cream into the chocolate and lemon mix. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least two hours. Once set, distribute the mixture amongst eight serving glasses or bowls.

Notes

TO STORE: Cover the mousse in plastic wrap and store it in the fridge for up to 1 week.

For a dessert parfait, I like to layer the mousse with whipped cream, fresh berries, and toasted walnuts.

Spiced toasted Walnuts (Oven Roasted / Air fryer)

Ingredients

2 cups walnuts, shelled 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup 2 teaspoons melted butter 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon of cayenne ¼ teaspoon salt (more to taste)

In Air Fryer

Preheat the air fryer to 320° F. for 3 minutes. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix until all nuts are well coated. Transfer all the coated nuts to the basket of the air fryer. Cook for 5 minutes. Shake the basket. Continue air frying for an additional 3 to 5 minutes, until walnuts are golden and look sticky. Don’t overcook, as the sugar will burn.

In Oven

Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl and toss until the nuts are all coated. Line your baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Spread nuts into a single layer on the pan. Bake in oven at 350°F for 8 to 10 minutes. Once you hit the 5-minute mark, check on them often. Toasted walnuts can go from perfect to burnt in under a minute! Don’t forget to let them cool. Don’t worry if they seem soft, they will continue to crisp as they cool down.



