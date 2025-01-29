Thunder face Warriors in lone game of the week amid January grind

OKC returns to action tonight against Golden State, their only game in a five-day stretch. The Warriors, meanwhile, are on the second night of a back-to-back.

By: Steve McGehee

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder return to action Wednesday night, facing the Golden State Warriors in their only game over a five-day stretch. Meanwhile, the Warriors enter the matchup on the second night of a back-to-back, potentially giving OKC a fresh-legs advantage.

The Thunder have a lighter January schedule this season, playing just 14 games compared to last year’s grueling 17-game stretch.

Historically, this midseason stretch can be a challenge for teams across the league, with even Eastern Conference powerhouses like Boston and Cleveland going 5-5 in their last 10 games.

At practice Tuesday inside Chase Center, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the difficulties of the “dog days” between Christmas and the All-Star break.

“The beginning of the season's over, so the shine is worn off, and you're not at the end of the season yet,” Daigneault said. “The weather sucks everywhere, to be honest with you. It’s, like, gray and cold, no matter where you go. I think that actually has an impact on people, whereas in the spring it’s nicer. So, yeah, you’ve got to have mental toughness.”

Daigneault emphasized the importance of staying focused and taking things “day by day” rather than looking ahead to upcoming breaks or the All-Star Game.

While January’s grind can be taxing, the Thunder have caught some rare sunshine in Portland and the Bay Area this week.

But as reporter Steve McGehee put it, “when the sun goes down, it feels like January.”

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. CST at Chase Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

More from the Thunder: