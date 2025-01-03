Top 5 Sports Events To Watch In 2025: Superbowl, Thunder, And More

Amy Siegfried from "Last Night's Game" Podcast highlights the top 5 sports events to watch in 2025, from the Chiefs' pursuit of a historic Super Bowl win to the UConn men’s basketball team’s quest for a three-peat and the Ryder Cup in Long Island.

By: News On 6

We're heading full-steam into the new year with a full slate of sports action. If you're not a huge sports fan, but like to know what's going on, here is a list of the must-watch events coming up this year.

Amy Siegfried is the host of Last Night's Game podcast and has the top 5 sports stories for 2025.

5: Superbowl and the Final Four Dynasties

"We’ve got the Super Bowl and both the men’s and women’s Final Fours. There are some dynasties in the works, like the Kansas City Chiefs aiming for a historic back-to-back-to-back championship. Travis Kelce is playing in his 10th Pro Bowl, and Patrick Mahomes has them off to a great start. They’re ranked number one in the AFC, with a key game coming up against the Denver Broncos."

"For women’s basketball, South Carolina, led by Don Staley, has been phenomenal. They’ve only lost one SEC game since 2021. UConn’s men have also been dominant, aiming for a three-peat."

4: Invictus Games

"Prince Harry started the Invictus Games in 2014 to support veterans and injured service personnel. It’s like the Paralympics but for adaptive sports. The games this year will be in Whistler, and you’ll see events like alpine skiing, skeleton, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair basketball. Some Paralympians from this summer will be there too."

3: Oklahoma City Thunder

"The Thunder are doing amazing again. They’ve been ranked number one in a poll of coaches and executives for the best front office. They’ve got a great trio—SGA (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams—who are the best in basketball right now. And the Thunder have 32 draft picks through 2031. It’s just the beginning of what could be a dynasty."

2: Ryder Cup

"The Ryder Cup is a big deal this year. It’s a biennial event with the U.S. playing against Europe. It’ll be held in Long Island, and tickets are insanely expensive, about $750 per day. But the lottery had over 500,000 people enter. Keep an eye on that one."

1: Expanded College Football Playoff

"College football, specifically the new playoff format, has been great. Ohio State fans loved their win against Oregon. Texas and Ohio State are playing, and Penn State is facing Notre Dame. The championship game is on January 20, and it's also Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Inauguration Day, so make sure you mark your calendars."