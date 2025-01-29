New Orleans enhances security ahead of Super Bowl 59

In anticipation of tens of thousands of visitors, officials are implementing enhanced security zones around the Caesars Superdome and the French Quarter.

By: Drake Johnson

Authorities in Louisiana are beefing up security in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl 59.

Members of state and local law enforcement will be working at checkpoints to ensure public safety.

"Coolers and ice chests of any kind will be prohibited in our enhanced security zone. Any bags or containers larger than 4 1/2 inches by 6 1/2 inches which is basically the size of a ladies clutch are subject to search by law enforcement prior to entering the enhanced security zone," said Gov. Jeff Landry.

The game takes place Sunday, February 5th in New Orleans, which was hit by a terrorist attack on New Year's Day, resulting in 14 deaths.

The attack occurred just over a mile from the Superdome.