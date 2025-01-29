Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off: What you need to know

Wednesday, January 29th 2025, 5:13 pm
It’s that time of year again—Girl Scout Cookie season is here, bringing a beloved tradition and a chance to support local troops.
News On 6 sat down with Celeste Franklin, Director of Product Programs and Gold Award Scout, along with Girl Scout Virginia B., to get all the details on this year’s cookie sales.
Girl Scout cookie season is already in full swing and will continue through March 23. Cookie booths open on February 14, making it even easier to grab your favorite treats.
All boxes are $6 each this year, making it easy to stock up on your favorites.
Yes! Online ordering is available, making it more convenient than ever to get your cookies.
While all the fan-favorite cookies are sticking around, 2025 will be the last year to enjoy the S’mores cookie.
Every dollar spent on Girl Scout Cookies stays in Eastern Oklahoma to support local troops and programs.
Looking to buy in person? Text "COOKIES" to 59618 to find a booth sale near you starting February 14.
With cookie sales running through March 23, there’s still plenty of time to grab your favorite flavors and support local Girl Scouts. Happy snacking! 🍪
