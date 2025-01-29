Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off: What you need to know

News On 6 sat down with Celeste Franklin, Director of Product Programs and Gold Award Scout, along with Scout Virginia Bedford, to get all the details on this year’s cookie sales.

It’s that time of year again—Girl Scout Cookie season is here, bringing a beloved tradition and a chance to support local troops.

News On 6 sat down with Celeste Franklin, Director of Product Programs and Gold Award Scout, along with Girl Scout Virginia B., to get all the details on this year’s cookie sales.

When Do Cookie Sales Start and End?

Girl Scout cookie season is already in full swing and will continue through March 23. Cookie booths open on February 14, making it even easier to grab your favorite treats.

How Much Are the Cookies?

All boxes are $6 each this year, making it easy to stock up on your favorites.

Can You Order Online?

Yes! Online ordering is available, making it more convenient than ever to get your cookies.

Girl Scouts can set up a personal website Customers can order via email, text, or direct link Options include girl delivery or shipping

Are There Any New or Discontinued Flavors?

While all the fan-favorite cookies are sticking around, 2025 will be the last year to enjoy the S’mores cookie.

Most Popular Cookies: Thin Mints and Samoas Virginia’s Favorites: Samoas and Tagalongs

Where Does the Money Go?

Every dollar spent on Girl Scout Cookies stays in Eastern Oklahoma to support local troops and programs.

Troops use funds for activities like: Climbing trips Camping adventures Earning new badges A portion goes back to the council to fund programs and camps for Girl Scouts.

Find a Cookie Booth Near You

Looking to buy in person? Text "COOKIES" to 59618 to find a booth sale near you starting February 14.

With cookie sales running through March 23, there’s still plenty of time to grab your favorite flavors and support local Girl Scouts. Happy snacking! 🍪