Author Charles W. Sasser hosts book signing for 'Traveling Adventure Road'

Author Charles W. Sasser, known for his adventurous writing and diverse career, stopped by the Coca-Cola Porch to talk about his career and the book signing event for his latest release "Traveling Adventure Road".

By: Brooke Cox

Charles W. Sasser, an acclaimed author of 62 published books, is set to host a Meet and Greet and book signing event for his latest release, Traveling Adventure Road, on Feb. 8. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wagoner City Public Library, located at 302 N Main Street in Wagoner.

Sasser’s new book, which reflects on his extensive travels as a U.S. Navy Sailor, Green Beret, War Correspondent, and adventurer, will be available for $20.

Early Beginnings

Sasser’s passion for writing started at 15 when he sold his first article for $25. Since then, he decided to become a writer and adventurer. Over the years, his literary works have spanned various genres, including historical fiction, military thrillers, science fiction, and even romance.

A self-described adventure writer, Sasser has drawn inspiration from his global travels, including experiences like dogsledding in the Arctic, kayaking the Inside Passage, and sailing solo across the Caribbean.

His diverse background also includes roles as a combat correspondent, professional rodeo clown, and even a homicide detective.

Image Provided By: Charles Sasser

Upcoming Book Signing at First Baptist Church

In addition to the library event, Sasser will be holding another book signing on Feb. 9, at the First Baptist Church of Wagoner.

A Lifetime of Adventure

Sasser has lived in Wagoner County for the past 30 years, and while the area has influenced his life, it is his worldwide adventures that have shaped his writing career. From his military background to his thrilling explorations, Sasser’s experiences have provided rich material for his books.

Sasser’s book Patton’s Panthers is also being adapted into a movie, adding to his growing list of achievements.

Image Provided By: Charles Sasser

About Patton’s Panthers

Sasser’s Patton’s Panthers tells the powerful true story of the African American 761st Tank Battalion during World War II. The battalion fought for 183 consecutive days, engaging in key offensives under General Patton, including at the Battle of the Bulge.

They defeated over 6,000 enemy soldiers, captured thirty towns, and liberated concentration camps, making history as the first African American armored unit to serve in combat.

This heroic tale highlights the 761st's legacy of courage, resilience, and the fight for equality in the U.S. military. Their motto, “Come Out Fighting,” reflects their determination to overcome both enemy forces and racial discrimination.

Stay Up To Date

More information can be found about the book signing event on the City of Wagoner's website.

Fans can also stay up to date on Sasser's events through the City of Wagoner's Facebook page.

Sasser’s books, including Traveling Adventure Road, can be purchased on Amazon or wherever books are sold.