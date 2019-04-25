“I still have a lot of concerns for the numbers that are coming out. So a year ago, when we were looking at retroactivity, the estimate was 800 people. Then, the estimate went to 1,500. Then, the APAC put it at about 1,200. Now, DOC is saying 500. So we gotta make sure we are dealing with real human lives,” said Sen. Greg Treat, R-President Pro Tempore. “When you look at retroactivity, there is a number of ancillary issues that arise. Do you have to re-sentence? Are the courts prepared for that? And is there a better way to do it through pardon and parole?”