Tulsa Murder Suspect Turns Himself In
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have made an arrest in the city's latest homicide where someone shot a man on his front porch near 56th Street North and Peoria.
Homicide detectives say Reginald Sutton turned himself in Thursday night. He was then booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
Sutton is being held without bond on a first-degree murder complaint.
Police say they believe Sutton was one of at least two people who shot Sidney Ray as he was sitting on his front porch Wednesday night. He died at the hospital a short time later.
Neighbors say they heard Ray arguing with someone shortly before he was shot. A second person at the scene was also brought in for questioning but that person has since been released.