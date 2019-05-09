News
Tulsa Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Mosquitoes trapped in Tulsa County have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Tulsa Health Department. The positive sample was taken in a trap located between 11th and 15th Streets, north and west of the Tulsa Fairgrounds.
If it seems early for mosquito testing - it is. Scott Meador of the THD said they've implemented new testing guidelines and are testing earlier to possibly catch earlier positives - like this one.
Related Story: Tulsa Health Dept. To Launch Mosquito Surveillance Program
“Finding a positive test this early is no indicator of how prevalent West Nile virus will be this season," Meador said.
Among the precautions to take against mosquito bites are the following:
- Dump and drain items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flower pots, and tires from holding standing water so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed.
- Use an insect repellent containing DEET or other CDC approved repellents on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors, particularly if you are outside between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. (Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.)
- Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home.
- Encourage your friends and neighbors to dump and drain and to use repellents.