Mosquitoes trapped in Tulsa County have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Tulsa Health Department. The positive sample was taken in a trap located between 11th and 15th Streets, north and west of the Tulsa Fairgrounds.

If it seems early for mosquito testing - it is. Scott Meador of the THD said they've implemented new testing guidelines and are testing earlier to possibly catch earlier positives - like this one.

“Finding a positive test this early is no indicator of how prevalent West Nile virus will be this season," Meador said.