News
Tulsa Man Injured In Struggle With Home Invader
Sunday, May 12th 2019, 6:31 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police officers say a homeowner was injured during a fight with an armed intruder just before midnight on Saturday.
Police say a man found his way into the home near Admiral and Yale through the garage and made his way to the owner's bedroom. The homeowner was hit in the head with a pistol during the struggle and the man ran off without taking anything.
Police are still looking for the suspect.