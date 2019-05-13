Tulsa Mayfest Road Closures Start Wednesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - There's a lot going on in downtown Tulsa this week - which means drivers may need to be patient and plan for road closures. There's Mayfest, Hop Jam and Drillers games with fireworks - all taking place north of downtown in the Tulsa Arts and Greenwood Districts.
Although Mayfest doesn't start this year until Friday, Martin Luther King Boulevard will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 as organizers set up for the art and music festival.
Detroit will turn into a two-way detour between I-244 and Archer to help drivers access the area.
On Friday, May 17, Detroit Avenue closes at 6 p.m.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, May 18, Main will close between the Fairfield Hotel (111 N. Main) and Mexicali (14 W. Mathew Brady St.). Hop Jam organizers start setting up at midnight for the Sunday concert. The area will be fenced off on Cameron and Boston Sunday for concert goers.
Detroit Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard are to reopen at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 19.
All roads in the Tulsa Arts District should be open by 8 a.m. Monday, May 20.
