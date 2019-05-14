News
Operations Suspended: Muskogee Plant Closed To Workers After Explosion
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Officials say the Georgia-Pacific plant has suspended all operations and no on can go to work as of Tuesday morning.
Officials say that employees will have to wait until crews can get into the building to determine if it's safe.
Georgia-Pacific says they are the largest private employer in Muskogee, and they have about 800 employees.
Georgia Pacific says two buildings are impacted by this fire, but they have between 15 and 20 total in the complex.
Plant officials say they hope to get into the buildings Tuesday morning to determine if it's safe.
Once they the buildings are determined to be safe, they can resume operations.