Sand Springs Officials Release Levee Evacuation Contingency Plan
Officials want to be clear, this is only a precautionary measure, and no breach has been detected at this time, but they are taking no chances.
This plan is being released out an abundance of caution.
Below is the plan, as outlined by Sand Springs Police-Fire Emergency Management.
Upon Notice from any authority recognized by the City of Sand Springs as having credible authority to warn of an
impending or actual breach, the City of Sand Springs will activate the following evacuation plan.
1. Notification will be made to all businesses or citizens that have registered with our Emergency Phone Notification
System. We will Instruct the business that they should close immediately and ask all patrons and employees to exit
the building and to drive or walk to be north of Highway 412/64.
2. We will send officers to expedite traffic to accomplish the goal of having all persons in the affected area to be
North of Highway 412/64.
3. We will Sound our Flood Warning Sirens for the entire City warning of the impending flood.
4. We will not allow any traffic other than rescue personnel to drive South of Hwy 412/64 or North on Hwy 97 from
South Sand Springs.
5. We will assist all other agencies on mutual aid as resources allow
The area that will be warned will be as shown in this map:
The City of Sand Springs will provide a copy of this document to all effected businesses and the public at large so that
they will be aware of the steps we would take, in the event of a breach.
The City will encourage all businesses to make their employees aware of these steps in case this plan would be
implemented.
The City will also place officers and volunteers at a location close to 10th and Adams to receive people who are
airlifted to safety during a breach event.
The City Emergency Operations Center will closely coordinate activities with TAEMA.
Map of Emergency Services Locations in Sand Springs
Sand Springs Emergency Services Location Addresses
Red - Fire Station #1 - 217 N. McKinley Sand Springs, OK 74063
Pink - Police and 911 Center - 100 E. Broadway Sand Springs, OK 74063
Yellow - Sand Springs Emergency Operations Center - 106 E. Broadway Sand Springs, OK 74063
Blue - Emergency Flight Ops Landing Zone - SW corner of 10th and Adams Sand Springs, OK
Green - Emergency Flight Ops Recovery Center - Broadway Baptist Church or Ed Dubie Field House
Map of Possible Haz-Mat Considerations - Light Blue Areas