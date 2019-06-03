News
Thai Grilled Chicken Satay With Pineapple & Asian Sesame Peanut Sauce
Erin Barnhart of Panera Bread shows us how to make an Asian dish featuring two different kinds of peanut butter.
Thai Grilled Chicken Satay with Pineapple
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup Asian Sesame Peanut Sauce (recipe below), split
- 1 lb. chicken tenders, cut into 1” pieces
- ¼ cup coconut milk, light
- 1/3 cup crunchy peanut butter
- 1 tbsp. fresh lime
- 3 cups pineapple, cut into 1” pieces
- 8-10 10” skewers, soaked in water
Directions:
- Preheat grill or grill pan. Make Asian Sesame Peanut Sauce.
- Place chicken pieces and ¼ cup Asian Sesame Peanut Sauce in zip-top bag. Coat chicken pieces evenly. Marinate for 10 minutes.
- While chicken marinates, combine remaining ½ cup Asian Sesame Peanut Sauce, peanut butter, coconut milk, and lime juice.
- Thread skewers, alternating chicken and pineapple pieces. Place on well-greased grill over medium-high heat and cook for 3-5 minutes per side, until chicken is cooked through. Brush skewers with sauce and use remaining sauce as a dip.
Asian Sesame Peanut Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1/3 cup Panera® Asian Sesame Vinaigrette Dressing
- ¼ cup rice vinegar
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp sriracha sauce
Directions:
- In large bowl, slowly whisk peanut butter with dressing until fully incorporated and smooth.
- Whisk in vinegar, soy sauce and siracha until smooth.
- Store in an airtight container, refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks.