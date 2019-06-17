Flooded Marina On Keystone Lake Preparing For Summer
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - A marina on Keystone Lake is working to get things back to normal now that floodwaters are receding. With a busy summer ahead, any volunteer help is welcome to help with the cleanup process.
In a few weeks, the Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma is having an annual event at the Keystone Harbor Marina in Mannford. The group is encouraging anyone willing to work to come out and help.
More than a foot of water had to be removed from the new bathhouse and about two feet of water from the sales and service building.
Owner Ron Howell says thankfully, there was not any damage to the campsites.
"Every day we're coming back that much more,” Howell said.
They've been able to keep their restaurant open, but Howell estimates they've lost tens of thousands of dollars in business.
Now, employees are burning off debris and finding other projects to work on. There will be plenty of power washing, fence repairs and picnic tables to be built before things are back to normal.
"The Spirit of Oklahoma really lives because people want to come. They love this lake. They love this facility. They're very proud of the fact we were just selected for IRONMAN. Everybody wants to pitch in and clean up,” Howell said.
Howell says he expects the marina to be fully operational by the weekend before the Fourth of July.
"On the Fourth we'll have the fireworks and the fun will really, finally begin,” Howell said.
"We hope to have a strong finish to the summer. It didn't start off the way we'd hoped,” General Manager Travis Davis said.
But Howell knows other businesses on several lakes are dealing with devastating impacts from the flooding and encourages everyone to volunteer if you can.
"If you've got a favorite spot, and you think 'Normally I'd be out on the lake, but I want to do something.' Pick out your favorite spot and go help. They will need it,” Howell said.
If you'd like to help this upcoming weekend, call the marina ahead of time for instructions on how to get in because right now the main road in is closed.