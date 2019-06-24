The morning clouds and fog located near a slow-moving boundary should thin-out with sunshine and light west to northwest winds developing behind the front clearing the area this morning. Its not impossible for a few showers near or northeast of the region for an hour or two but the odds will remain low enough that 98% of us will miss out. A few locations across southeastern Kansas or extreme northeastern OK may track a spotty shower around sunrise. Otherwise, it looks good for most of the day with highs a few degrees below average. Heat index values should be held down to just a degree or two over the afternoon high. This will change later in the week.