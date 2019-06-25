TULSA, Oklahoma - We're trying to move into a more summer-like pattern, but the upper air flow will keep us in the running for a few more storms through the next several days, including the potential for a pop-up storm or two today and a storm complex to brush the area later tonight into early Wednesday morning across northeastern OK. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s. A few clouds will be nearing this morning through midday as low-level moisture attempts to move northward. As this process occurs, we can’t rule out a few storms at midday to early afternoon, but the chances will remain low for most locations.