7-Year-Old In Critical Condition Following Dog Attack In Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - A 7-year-old girl remains in critical condition at OU Children’s Hospital, after she was attacked Monday by two dogs in rural Cleveland County.
Witnesses told a 911 operator the attack involved two of the neighbor’s pit bulls.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office released the chilling 911 call.
“Oh my God! I did not know! Oh my God! They did not tell me it was like this,” said the 911 caller.
Another neighbor told News 9 one of the pit bulls has been aggressive around her too.
“It makes me feel awful. It scares me, because sometimes I have family members come out here, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and I don’t want anything to happen to them,” she said.