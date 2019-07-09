D.C. Residents Recovering After Heavy Flooding
WASHINGTON, D.C - Washington D.C. residents are recovering after three to four inches worth of rain fell in one hour on Monday.
Heavy rushing water left dozens of drivers stranded or stuck some even had to get on the roofs of their cars.
"I mean I was definitely concerned. I mean, water level's rising and it's not really something you learn in driver's ed class or ever, what to do when the water's up to your window," said one resident.
A waterfall formed inside one of the city's underground metro stations and in the elevator of another. Residents had to deal with sinkholes that opened up along roadways. And fast-moving water cut through some restaurants and businesses. The National Archives home to the Constitution and Bill of Rights was forced to close after high waters caused a power outage there but all the documents are safe.
There is some good news for D.C. residents the forecast is calling for sunshine for the next few days.