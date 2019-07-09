Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Program Changes Announced
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has outlined changes to the program they say are necessary because of statutory modifications made during the 2019 legislative session. The Authority said the changes will be implemented to meet the major elements of HB 2612 and "trailer bills" that affect OMMA, a news release states.
The changes affect the application process, residency requirements, physician requirements, tracking and testing rules and product disposal. They also add five new license categories: transporter, transporter agent, testing laboratory, education facility and short-term patient licenses.
OMMA said the rule changes will be implemented over the next few months. They say there will be a public comment period, but it is not specified in the release.
Here are a few of the changes:
- Doctors who issue recommendations to patients will no longer be required to be board certified.
- Podiatrists in good standing will be able to recommend medical marijuana.
- A short-term, 60-day medical marijuana patient license can be issued to patients whose physician recommendation is only valid for 60 days.
- OMMA will have an extended amount of time to review business applications (90 business days) and patient recommendations (14 business days).
- OMMA will be required to share information displayed on medical marijuana patient licenses with the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (SB 1030).
- Residency requirements will be 2 years preceding date of application or 5 years of continuous residence during the 25 years preceding the date of application. The same requirements will apply to businesses seeking applications - unless they were issued a license prior to HB 2612.
There are numerous other changes that will affect medical marijuana businesses and patients. Go to the OMMA website for a complete list.