Strings of melted plastic and charred rubber are a vivid reminder of an intense fire in North Tulsa.

The Tulsa Dream Center's playground was destroyed by heavy flames.

"It hurts your heart just to see that happen,” said Tim Newton, Director of Programs for the Dream Center.

Newton said he got the call Saturday evening that their playground, near 46th Street North and MLK, was on fire.

"I'm not a super emotional guy but when I saw my girls and boys running up to me and crying, saying 'Pastor Tim, someone burned our playground down', it was really disturbing to me,” he said.

Newton said video from their building shows a man in the area right before the fire, but they're not sure if he was involved or it was intentionally set.

Tulsa firefighters said they're investigating.

"There's not a chunk of money sitting in the bank for us to rebuild,” said Newton.

Newton said Tulsa Dream Center provides multiple services, but puts a heavy focus on helping boys and girls through an after-school program and summer day camp.

The playground is used for both of those.

Since the center is a non-profit, all of their funds come through donations, grants, and foundations. That means they're going to need some help from the public to rebuild.

“Even if this was done on purpose, this is not a reflection of our whole entire community and what our community stands for,” he said. “We are for our kids."

To help, the center has set up a page on their website.

You can donate here.