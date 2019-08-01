Best Buy Employee Accused Of Videoing Up Customer's Dress
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Best Buy employee is in jail facing charges for allegedly recording video up a customer’s dress.
Tulsa Police say they arrested Jordy Masengi, 36, last night.
Police say they were called to the store in Tulsa Hills on Wednesday, after a female customer noticed a phone on the ground.
"Obviously that was odd to her and she looks down and notices that this phone is actually recording,” said Sgt. Jillian Phippen, an SVU detective with Tulsa Police.
Police say the woman reported it to management, who, with a little investigating, zeroed in on an employee, now identified as Masengi.
Investigators questioned Masengi and checked video evidence, which showed Masengi making multiple attempts to slide the phone under the victim's dress.
"Typically this is going to be some type of obsession for them," said Phippen.
And that's why, police say the case doesn't end here.
During questioning, Masengi admitted to them, he had done this before, including recording video in the dressing room at Forever 21 in Woodland Hills Mall.
Because of this confession, Phippen says they think there could be more victims out there.
"If anybody maybe thinks that they recognize this individual and have seen him in a store with them, where maybe they were changing clothes in a dressing room, please come forward and let us know,” said Phippen. “Hopefully you're not a victim, but if you are then we can work with you."
Phippen says they are also investigating a Go Pro and going through video.
In a statement Best Buy tells News on 6:
We are deeply disturbed by these serious allegations against this employee. The individual has been suspended as we learn more about the incident. The personal safety of our customers is always our top priority and we will assist local law enforcement as they investigate this case.