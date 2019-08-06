Tulsa Crews At Work Repairing Water Main Break From Pine To Archer
TULSA, Oklahoma - Around 30 homes and 15 business are without water along Harvard from Pine to Archer due to a leak in water main.
Crews say that issues were first reported back on July 30th. As they began digging they noticed there were those two separate breaks in the 30-inch line. Now crews say they're beginning to work on those repairs. They're hoping to have those repairs made by Wednesday.
"Well we have a few residents and couple of businesses we believe are out. The line is not completely dead. It's still kind of leaking through on us. But we'll know more about who is without water as we go on throughout the day," said Blaine Parnell.
Parnell says this does not affect any of the construction on the roadways on Harvard. They do ask that drivers go slowly as they make these repairs in a very narrow area that's dangerous for their water department crews.