News
Homicide Suspect Apprehended After Standoff With Tulsa Police
Monday, August 19th 2019, 1:26 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have apprehended a homicide suspect after a standoff near 8900 E Marshall Pl.
TPD Officers say one of two suspects in an Aug 6th homicide at Town Square Apts is in custody. That suspect's name is Reginald Lewis. He's being taken downtown for questioning.
Officers said they thought they had the other suspect, but he was not at the location. A woman at the location was also taken into custody on a complaint of harboring a fugitive.
This is a developing story...