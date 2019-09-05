3rd Arrested After Tulsa Police Say Man Was Lured To His Death Through Dating App
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they have arrested a third suspect in connection to a Tulsa homicide. Police say Satreia Turner, 38, was arrested Wednesday night by homicide and warrants detectives.
Police say three people have now been arrested in connection to the death of Anthony Welch, killed May 28 at 3200 South Hudson. Welch was lured to that location through the dating website Plenty of Fish, investigators said.
He went to the apartment complex near 31st and Yale to meet a woman and was robbed and murdered. A security guard found Welch shot to death in the parking lot.
Detectives said Elijah Rowe, 16, Sauntavia Crawford, 15, were involved in the robbery and shooting death. News On 6 is using their names because police said they will be charged as adults.
Police said the teens shot and killed Welch after using the dating app to lure him to the apartment where he was murdered.
News On 6 has exclusive video of police arresting Crawford who they say was driving a stolen car. Three other people were also arrested with Crawford on unrelated warrants.
Police said Crawford and Rowe will face charges of first-degree murder. Turner was booked on a complaint of accessory after the fact. A records check shows she has previous convictions for drug trafficking, false impersonation and larceny.