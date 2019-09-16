News
Chicken Salad With Apples & Pumpkin Pie Butter
Chicken Salad with Apples
Angela Parris with us, from WW (formerly Weight Watchers), joined News On 6 on Monday to show us how to make some delicious and satisfying recipes that will help you take advantage of the season.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups, chopped, cubed cooked skinless boneless chicken breasts
- 1 small, Fuji-variety apple, diced
- 1⁄2 cup, thinly sliced uncooked celery
- 1⁄4 cup, minced uncooked shallots
- ? cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
- 2 Tbsp, minced, fresh cilantro
- 1 tsp curry powder
- 1⁄2 tsp fresh lime juice
- 1⁄2 tsp, finely grated lime zest
- 3⁄4 tsp kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp, chopped uncooked scallions (optional)
Instructions:
- Combine chicken, apple, celery and shallot in a large bowl.
- In another bowl, whisk together yogurt, cilantro, curry powder, lime juice, lime zest and salt; pour over chicken salad and toss lightly to coat.
- Garnish with optional chopped scallions.
Pumpkin Pie Butter
Ingredients:
- 15 oz, canned pumpkin puree
- ½ cup(s) unsweetened powdered almond butter
- 2 Tbsp maple syrup
- 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¾ tsp apple cider vinegar
- ¼ tsp table salt
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.
- Stir with a whisk until well blended.