Chicken Salad with Apples

Angela Parris with us, from WW (formerly Weight Watchers), joined News On 6 on Monday to show us how to make some delicious and satisfying recipes that will help you take advantage of the season.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups, chopped, cubed cooked skinless boneless chicken breasts
  • 1 small, Fuji-variety apple, diced
  • 1⁄2 cup, thinly sliced uncooked celery
  • 1⁄4 cup, minced uncooked shallots
  • ? cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
  • 2 Tbsp, minced, fresh cilantro
  • 1 tsp curry powder
  • 1⁄2 tsp fresh lime juice
  • 1⁄2 tsp, finely grated lime zest
  • 3⁄4 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 Tbsp, chopped uncooked scallions (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Combine chicken, apple, celery and shallot in a large bowl.
  2. In another bowl, whisk together yogurt, cilantro, curry powder, lime juice, lime zest and salt; pour over chicken salad and toss lightly to coat.
  3. Garnish with optional chopped scallions.

 

Pumpkin Pie Butter

Ingredients:

  • 15 oz, canned pumpkin puree
  • ½ cup(s) unsweetened powdered almond butter
  • 2 Tbsp maple syrup
  • 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¾ tsp apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ tsp table salt

Instructions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.
  2. Stir with a whisk until well blended.