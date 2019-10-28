Tulsa Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department is still investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.
It happened near Pine and Harvard Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27. Police said an officer-in-training pulled over to help a woman who was having car trouble and was stuck on Pine.
She told police her ex-boyfriend would be there soon to help her.
Officers say things escalated when Luis Arreguin-Lara arrived on his bike. Police asked him to get off his bicycle and set down the tire iron he was holding.
According to police, the 50-year-old Arreguin-Lara turned his body and reached for his gun.
"You can hear the officers yelling at him not to do that," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell. "I mean, they're yelling at him not to do that. He chose to pull out the firearm, and unfortunately the officers were faced with making a very, very difficult decision."
Officials said three officers shot at Arreguin-Lara, hitting him several times. Sgt. Shane Tuell said officers still don't know if Arreguin-Lara fired a shot or not.
Previous Story: TPD: Suspect Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting In Tulsa
"I know it's really important to find out if he was able to fire at the officers or not, but ultimately, when you produce a firearm to an officer in the manner that he did, it was obviously very threatening. They felt like at the very minimum, at least their lives were in danger and had to make that quick decision," said Sgt. Shane Tuell, Tulsa Police.
It will be up to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office to determine whether the shootings are justified. All three officers are on paid administrative leave.