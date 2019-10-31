Claremore Begins Work To Make Downtown More Pedestrian Friendly
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - City leaders in Claremore are working on plans to make the downtown area more pedestrian friendly.
This is part of the city's efforts to bring more people to downtown Claremore.
City workers are in the first phase of the project right now, and are adding more than a dozen new benches, getting rid of old trash cans, and adding bike racks. They'll also add crosswalk bump-outs, which will allow pedestrians to be more visible to drivers.
This is something a lot of downtown districts are doing nationwide to accommodate more people.
Jacob Garrison with Claremore Main Street says most city and business leaders want to do whatever they can to attract more people to the area.
"Whether they're passing through, whether they see a sign, whether they see traffic, new building construction, you know, we've got to get them to look this way on Route 66 when they're heading to Tulsa or when they're heading north" said Garrison.
Related Story: Tapping Opportunity: New Tap-House To Open In Claremore
?Claremore leaders are also exploring other possibilities, such as re-designing some crosswalks and more lighting. ??