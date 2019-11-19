The upper flow finds a strong looking closed low near the Baja this morning along with a developing longwave trough across the western U.S. The first wave, the Baja low, will move northeast in the flow quickly tonight into Wednesday as it begins to open and weaken. Pressure falls along the Lee of the Rockies into the plains will cause gusty south winds increasing later tonight into Wednesday with south winds from 20 to 30 mph by midday to afternoon Wednesday. Low level and mid-level moisture will be rapidly increasing during this period with a few showers anytime Wednesday morning nearing the area. But a better period for showers and some thunder will be Wednesday afternoon and evening as this lead wave ejects into the central plains and continues moving into the Midwest. Directly following this wave, the main longwave trough across the west will begin moving eastward and bringing another chance for showers and storms into the area sometime Thursday into early Friday before also exiting the area. This longwave trough will also help to bring a surface cold front southward by Thursday. We may start Thursday morning in the lower 60s, but temperatures should fall into the mid to upper 40s by late Thursday afternoon and continue dropping into the 30s by early Friday morning. The air aloft will also be colder Friday but most precipitation should be exiting before any real wintry weather can develop. I’ll not make any mentions for the 7-day planner regarding snow showers or mix but a few spots of wintry weather may still occur across Osage County into southern Kansas early Friday morning. The weekend looks dry and pleasant, yet Saturday will remain chilly.