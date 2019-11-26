Former Broken Arrow Parole Officer Sentenced In Sexual Assault Investigation
TULSA, Oklahoma - A former probation and parole officer was sentenced to two years in prison for violating the rights of women probationers he supervised. Steven Michael Powers worked for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections in Broken Arrow from 2015-17.
Prosecutors said he used his position to pressure two women on probation into sexual contact against their will.
"Steven Powers violated the public’s trust and the fundamental ethics which guide our justice system. He used his position to prey on women he was entrusted to supervise," said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
Powers will forfeit his law enforcement certification in accordance with the plea agreement, according to a news release. He still faces 10 charges in Tulsa County court including sexual battery, forcible sodomy, indecent exposure and stalking.